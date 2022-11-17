English
UK: Nearly 30,000 young people facing homelessness this winter

SHAFAQNA-Almost 30,000 young people will be facing homelessness in England this winter.

Centrepoint projects that at least 29,500 people aged 16-24 will present to their local council as homeless or at risk of homelessness between October and December, The Independent reported.

This is up 8.5% from the number who approached their local authority for help during the same period last year.

As the projection is based on historic data going back to 2017, and does not take into account external factors such as the cost-of-living crisis, the true number of people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness over this period is likely to be “significantly higher”.

