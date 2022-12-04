Bangladesh: Study finds social networks of more religious women are larger

SHAFAQNA- Results of a new study in Bangladesh reveal that the social networks of more religious women are larger and involve more kin but not more non-kin. More religious women’s networks are also more geographically diffuse and dissimilar to those of less religious women by providing more emotional support, but not helping more with childcare or offering more financial assistance.

Religion plays a significant role in regulating social networks and may both stabilize existing networks and create new ones in ways that are not recognized sufficiently during the process of market integration. In this study, a detailed survey assessing the social networks of women in rural Bangladesh is used to examine whether religiosity maintains bonds among kin or broadens social networks to include fellow practitioners; hence, replacing genetic kin with unrelated co-religionists.

Results reveal that the social networks of more religious women are larger and involve more kin but not more non-kin. More religious women’s networks are also more geographically diffuse and dissimilar to those of less religious women by providing more emotional support, but not helping more with childcare or offering more financial assistance. In general, these results indicate that in some areas experiencing rapid social, economic, and demographic change, religion, in certain contexts, may not serve to broaden social networks to include non-kin, but instead may help to strengthen ties between relatives and promote family cohesion.

However, traditional kinship systems are often disrupted by the transition from subsistence to market-based economies, since institutions and structures which have formerly organized around families are increasingly dependent on ties among unrelated individuals that are frequently organized around collective identities. Globalization and the decline of complex family living arrangements have additionally expedited this process. They change social relationships basically through reducing the kin-density of social networks and support from relatives.

Meanwhile, many researchers have declared that religion has had a major role in cultural evolution by promoting cooperation and enabling larger and more complex human societies to evolve. Particularly, it is expected that the intensity of an individual’s religious beliefs and practices has a significant effect on one’s social relationships.

Indeed, religiosity—an individual’s degree of devotion to their religion—has been related to more satisfying relationships and spending time with both relatives and non-relatives as religious traditions and beliefs can influence social behavior by broadening who is seen as a member of one’s in-group. Thus, religion may play a major role in the global shift from more kin based ‘intensive’ social networks to the less kin-based ‘extensive’ social networks that are commonly related to market integration.

Stronger religious beliefs lead to closer relationships with kin and enhance family cohesion. In fact, religious practices may encourage tighter bonds within families and help to sanctify (i.e., provide a spiritual character and significance to) relationships among kin.

Religion could reinforce relationships among kin while also expanding social networks to include more non-kin; thus, it results in an overall increase in the size of people’s social networks. It is also possible that religious beliefs have no effect on the number of relationships people have with relatives or non-relatives, but instead influence the character of these relationships (e.g., the type of support received).

The findings reveal that women reporting higher religiosity have a larger number of relatives in their social networks living closer to them than less religious women. Actually, relative religiosity was negatively related to the geographic density of women’s social networks.

In rural Bangladesh, higher reported religiosity, as compared to one’s neighbors, is related to larger, more kin-dense social networks and more emotional support from relatives. On the contrary, no evidence was found that religion broadens social networks to include more non-kin or enhances any type of support received from non-relatives. Also, it was found that more religious women are more likely to have ties with individuals (both kin and non-kin) living outside of their neighborhood.

The main finding is that those who report being more religious have larger social networks with more relatives in them. In addition, more highly religious women have more relatives living near them. However, this is because of their larger size and they have more geographically diffuse networks in general. Finally, more religious women report receiving more emotional support from relatives but do not report receiving any more help with childcare or financial assistance.

Religiosity among women seems to build social capital through creating stronger bonding ties with family members rather than through broadening social networks to include more unrelated individuals or through replacing support networks of genetic kin with unrelated co-religionists.

Therefore, if religion promotes cooperation among unrelated individuals, it may not always do so by replacing kin relationships with relationships with unrelated co-religionists. Additionally, these results suggest that religion may help strengthen bonds among kin who do not live near each other, and thus may play a major role in diminishing some of the other disruptive effects that economic development can have on families influenced by labor migration and urbanization.

In Bangladesh, which has gone through some of the most rapid market integration in the world in the past few decades, geographic proximity may no more be a particularly good indicator of the tightness of social networks. The reason is that economic modernization provides new ways to interact through better communication and transportation systems, and modern technology, like mobile phones, email, and social media has resulted in an increasing ability to maintain relationships.

Nevertheless, recent and substantial fertility declines in Bangladesh have not been accompanied by significant reductions in religious practice. Although ethnographic observations and interview data suggest that more religious women are likely to pray more often, attend religious services and/or festivals more frequently, are more likely to adhere to religious standards of behavior, and generally feel that religion plays a more central or major role in their lives, nearly everyone still strongly identifies as either Muslim or Hindu and practices their religion. In other words, there is little evidence of secularization in Bangladesh.

The results indicate that religiosity influences social relationships. However, the more interesting finding is that religiosity among women in rural Bangladesh may help strengthen or preserve emotional ties between relatives but does not help develop social networks to include non-kin. The larger social networks of more religious women, full of more emotionally supportive kin, are likely to be a major advantage of religiosity, providing a range of potential benefits for the physical and mental health of these women.

These results demonstrate that higher religiosity among women in a rapidly developing economy strengthens relationships between relatives instead of expanding social networks to include more unrelated co-religionists. In comparison with less religious women, more religious women have larger social networks, more relationships with kin, more geographically widespread networks and receive more support that is not spatially dependent, specifically emotional support and large loans. The above findings explain the major role that religiosity can play in building bonding social capital and how religion may buffer some of the effects of increasing geographic dispersal of kin networks that often occurs during market integration.

Likewise, the role of religion in building and maintaining bonding relationships between relatives suggests a potential alternative course for the trajectory of social networks in areas which are currently undergoing economic development. In places where social networks are still largely kin-based, and there is little evidence of secularization (i.e., religion maintains a central role in cultural norms, behavior and institutions), more religious women may not need to rely on relationships with non-kin co-religionists when they can rely on current relationships with kin.

Source: nature.com

