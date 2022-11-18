English
International Shia News Agency

Poverty is worsening in France

SHAFAQNA-Poverty is worsening in France, a non-governmental relief organization warned on Thursday.

According to Catholic Relief’s annual report, 48% of households that asked for help from the organization in 2021 did not have a sufficient budget to feed themselves.

After paying bills and unavoidable expenses, one in two households had €295 ($305.2) available to finish the month. This represents a balance of less than €5 ($5.17) per day per person. The organization estimates that the minimum food requirement is €7 ($7.24).

Some 75% of aid recipients are new to Catholic Relief. Due to the energy crisis and rising prices in 2022, the organization expects the situation to worsen.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com

