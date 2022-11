SHAFAQNA-Egypt will allow Hayya cardholders to enter the country without paying visa fees.

Hotel establishments in the tourist cities of Hurghada and Sharm ElSheikh will also offer discounts on accommodation prices to fans of the FIFA World Cup Qatar who hold the Hayya cards, in addition to some coordination procedures between the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air Cairo and EgyptAir,the statement said.

Source : dohanews