SHAFAQNA-The Biden administration has informed Israel that it was not involved in the FBI’s decision to open a probe into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh.

Israeli officials told Axios and the Times Of Israel that both the White House and the State Department told the Israeli government they were not behind the decision – messaging that appeared to be an attempt to soften Israeli backlash over the new investigation.

Source : middleeasteye

