Iraq: Fuel tank explosion kills at least 11

SHAFAQNA-Rescuers searched for more victims on Friday after a fuel tank explosion that killed at least 11 people and caused a house to collapse in northern Iraq.

The blast in Sulaimaniyah occurred Thursday evening and left at least 11 dead and 13 injured, the city’s emergency response chief Saman Nader told AFP.

He blamed the blast on “a gas leak from a tank”.

Much of war-ravaged Iraq’s infrastructure is dilapidated and tragedies are common. The country also suffers from poorly enforced safety standards, particularly in the transport and construction sectors.

Source : iraqinews