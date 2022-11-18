The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer about “How to Pray as an Excused Person”

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about “How to Pray as an Excused Person”

Question: Can a person who cannot prostrate on the ground sit on a chair and perform qiyām (i.e. reciting Hamd and the other surah while standing), rukū‘ and sajdah?

Answer: Such a person must start the prayer standing up and, if possible, perform rukū‘ as usual, but for sajdah, sit on a chair and perform it with the help of a table (or something like that) placed in front of him. Of course, during sajdah, if he can, in addition to placing his hands on the table, he must also place the tips of his big toes on the ground.

www.shafaqna.com