Stop overeating with electric shock to the brain

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A brain implant reduced two patients’ binge eating for at least six months.

The two patients were fitted with a brain implant to zap the part of the brain linked to cravings.

The two patients — Robyn Baldwin, 58, and Lena Tolly, 48 — said that they had fewer binging episodes. And the implant seems to have changed their habits for the better, per The Times.

The implant seems even to have tweaked the women’s food preferences.

The implant used in the study learned to recognize those brainwaves and zap that region with electricity to scramble them, which seemed to cut the cravings short.

The study followed the patients for six months. No serious side effects were reported but the patient each lost more than 11 pounds, per the press release.

Source: interestingengineering