France shuts down 2 Islamic schools

SHAFAQNA-Two Islamic schools have been closed down in France’s southern city of Montpellier.

Officials carried out unannounced checks at the two schools on Tuesday and ordered the administrations to shut them down, news outlet Actu.fr reported on Wednesday.

The raids were carried out on the directives of Hugues Moutouh, governor of the Herault region.

A small mosque in one of the schools will also be shut down.

According to Moutouh, the schools were “illegal” and the mosque was operating without permission, the report said.

A controversial new law introduced in France last year has been criticized for singling out Muslims, while some 25 mosques have been closed down in the country on various grounds.

Source : muslimnews

www.shafaqna.com