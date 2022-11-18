English
International Shia News Agency

France shuts down 2 Islamic schools

0
Islamic schools

SHAFAQNA-Two Islamic schools have been closed down in France’s southern city of Montpellier.
Officials carried out unannounced checks at the two schools on Tuesday and ordered the administrations to shut them down, news outlet Actu.fr reported on Wednesday.

The raids were carried out on the directives of Hugues Moutouh, governor of the Herault region.

A small mosque in one of the schools will also be shut down.

According to Moutouh, the schools were “illegal” and the mosque was operating without permission, the report said.

A controversial new law introduced in France last year has been criticized for singling out Muslims, while some 25 mosques have been closed down in the country on various grounds.

Source : muslimnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Poverty is worsening in France

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (2)

asadian

Sweden bans Islamic schools

asadian

France will not boycott World cup 2022

asadian

France: Muslim students often denied food options that fit their faith

asadian

France: Macron visits Grand Mosque in Paris to mark its 100th anniversary

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.