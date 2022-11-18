English
Iraq to host Ancient Civilizations Forum in December

Iraq to host Ancient Civilizations Forum

SHAFAQNA-Iraq will host the Ancient Civilizations Forum in early December with the participation of ten countries.

“Iraq will host the sixth edition of the Ancient Civilizations Forum on December 4, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with the participation of ten countries,” The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said.

The participating countries are Iraq, Greece, China, Egypt, Iran, Italy, Peru, Bolivia, Armenia, and Mexico.

Al-Sahhaf elaborated that the conference aims to enhance communication, exchange experiences between people from different cultures, preserve world heritage, and increase historical and cultural tourism activity, due to its importance in achieving sustainable economic development, which contributes to supporting the national income of member countries.

Source : iraqinews

