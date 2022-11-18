Pope: Vatican will do everything possible to put an end to Ukraine conflict

SHAFAQNA- In an interview published on Friday (18 Nov 2022) by the Italian newspaper ‘La Stampa’, Pope Francis said that peace between Russia and Ukraine “is still possible” and the Holy See is willing do everything it can to put an end to the armed conflict.

In the interview published on Friday, Pope Francis insists on the absurdity of war, noting that humanity has not learned the lessons of the previous two World Wars. “Knowing that behind all these tragedies there are hunger for power and arms trafficking raises anger and sadness”, he said.

The Pope said he has not given up hope on a lasting peace and reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv. However, he stressed “everyone must commit themselves to demilitarize their hearts, starting from their own, and then to defuse and disarm violence”.

Source: Vatican News

