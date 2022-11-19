English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: FIFA president slams Western ‘hypocrisy’ over Qatar criticism

0
FIFA president

SHAFAQNA-FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke of “hypocrisy” from the west regarding the 2022 World Cup which is set to kick-off in Qatar on Sunday.

In a fiery news conference in the Qatari capital on the eve of the tournament, the Swiss Italian said Europe should address its past crimes before pointing fingers at Qatar.

“I’m European. For what we Europeans have been doing around the world in the last 3,000 years, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people,” Infantino told hundreds of reporters on Saturday.

Qatar, which was awarded the right to host the global football tournament in 2010, has received criticism for its treatment of migrant workers and human rights record.

Source : aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (3)

asadian

World Cup 2022: Egypt removes visa fees for Hayya card holders

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (2)

asadian

Macron: Politicising sports is a very bad idea

asadian

World Cup 2022: FIFA & FIFPRO launch social media protection service

asadian

Aljazeera: Do host countries make money from World Cup?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.