World Cup 2022: FIFA president slams Western ‘hypocrisy’ over Qatar criticism

SHAFAQNA-FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke of “hypocrisy” from the west regarding the 2022 World Cup which is set to kick-off in Qatar on Sunday.

In a fiery news conference in the Qatari capital on the eve of the tournament, the Swiss Italian said Europe should address its past crimes before pointing fingers at Qatar.

“I’m European. For what we Europeans have been doing around the world in the last 3,000 years, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people,” Infantino told hundreds of reporters on Saturday.

Qatar, which was awarded the right to host the global football tournament in 2010, has received criticism for its treatment of migrant workers and human rights record.

Source : aljazeera