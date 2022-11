SHAFAQNA- The Hadith of the 12 Caliphs – Documentary [4K] ,Presented by Ahlulbayt Originals.

The Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) has mentioned in a number of narrations that after him will be 12 leaders, princes, caliphs. Who are these 12, and have they been named? How can we identify them based on non-Shi’i sources? In this documentary we examine the idea of the 12 leaders after the Prophet.