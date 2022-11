SHAFAQNA-A number of female entrepreneurs have opened a market dedicated for women in the capital city of Herat.

The market aims to enhance work opportunities for women, according to entrepreneurs.

More than 30 women are working in this market … There are shops of women dresses, handmade crafts and local foods,” said Nargis Hashimi, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of western Zone.

