World Cup 2022: Qatar bans alcohol at stadiums

SHAFAQNA- The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced the ban on selling alcoholic drinks in World Cup 2022 stadiums and their vicinity, stressing that the decision was made with the host country Qatar.

According to FIFA’s statement on its website: “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters. There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero, which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

