English
International Shia News Agency

Israel’s plan to evict 35 Palestinians from their Jerusalem homes

0
Israel's plan

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian NGOs have raised their concerns over the Israeli plan to evict five Palestinian families from their homes in the Batn Al-Hawa neighbourhood of occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli occupation authorities have been working to evict Palestinians from this neighbourhood in favour of the Ateret Cohanim settler organisation.

The five families are extensions of the Shehadeh family, which has been involved in a legal battle against Ateret Cohanim. The settler organisation claims that the family house was owned by a Jewish family before 1948.

They stated that the Israeli occupation authorities use a law preventing Palestinians from returning to the homes they left in 1948, while giving Jewish groups the right to evict Palestinians from their own homes under claims of being owned by Jews before 1948.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA tells Israel it was not behind FBI’s Abu Akleh probe

asadian

EU calls for immediate probe into Israel killing of Palestinian girl

asadian

Israel refuses to cooperate with FBI probe into killing of Abu Akleh

asadian

Palestinians urge USA to cancel plans to build embassy in Jerusalem on stolen land

asadian

Occupied West Bank: Almost 1200 attacks against Palestinians in October

asadian

Amnesty: Palestinians have the right to live safely in their homes

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.