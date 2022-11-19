SHAFAQNA-Panel Discussion on Islamophobia in Europe Held in Paris,Islamophobia News and Analysis tweeted.

The Perspectives Musulmanes Movement held a panel discussion in Paris on Friday, reportedly attended by Enes Bayrakl, a faculty member from Turkish and German universities, and Shezana Hafiz, a member of CAGE UK.

Bayrakli used the example of the group’s Europe 2021 Islamophobia report to illustrate Islamophobia across Europe and in France in particular.

The Perspectives Musulmanes Movement, which publishes reports on Islamophobia, has been conducting research on the subject in Europe for seven years and has featured Islamophobic politicians on the cover of its reports since 2018, he said.

