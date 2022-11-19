English
International Shia News Agency

Panel discussion on Islamophobia in Europe held in Paris

0
Panel discussion on Islamophobia in Europe

SHAFAQNA-Panel Discussion on Islamophobia in Europe Held in Paris,Islamophobia News and Analysis tweeted.

Panel Discussion on Islamophobia in Europe Held in Paris – Middle East Monitor, https://islamophobia.me/?p=67536, #bigotry #Islamophobia #racism, #France

 

The Perspectives Musulmanes Movement held a panel discussion in Paris on Friday, reportedly attended by Enes Bayrakl, a faculty member from Turkish and German universities, and Shezana Hafiz, a member of CAGE UK.

Bayrakli used the example of the group’s Europe 2021 Islamophobia report to illustrate Islamophobia across Europe and in France in particular.

The Perspectives Musulmanes Movement, which publishes reports on Islamophobia, has been conducting research on the subject in Europe for seven years and has featured Islamophobic politicians on the cover of its reports since 2018, he said.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Islamophobia in West spreads hatred against Muslims in other parts of world

asadian

Australian Muslim student victim of Islamophobia

asadian

Islamophobia is a growing structural challenge in Europe

asadian

Islamophobia never-ending in Europe

asadian

Scotland: Glasgow City Council Discusses Islamophobia

asadian

England: Leeds Council adopts definition for Islamophobia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.