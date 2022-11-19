English
Qatar’s assistant FM: Palestine to remain in Qatar’s ‘conscience’ during World Cup 2022

Palestine to remain in Qatar’s ‘conscience’

SHAFAQNA-Palestine will remain present in Qatar’s “conscience” throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al-Khater told press in Doha, on Friday.

“We expect to celebrate [the World Cup] with thousands of our brothers and sisters from Palestine and we affirm here that their cause and our just cause in Palestine will always remain present in our conscience,” Al-Khater said while taking aim at crimes committed by the Israeli occupation.

Source: dohanews

