SHAFAQNA- The opening of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an, according to Qatari and Arab media sources .

The Qatari reader Ghanem Al-Muftah, who opened the 2022 World Cup with verses from the Holy Quran, was born on May 05, 2022.The State of Qatar had previously chosen the Qatari reader Ghanem the key to be the official ambassador of the tournament.

One of the tweeters said: “The opening of the World Cup will be with fragrant verses from the Holy Qur’an read by the Ghanim Al-Moftah.The opening of the world’s largest forum with the Holy Qur’an is something that calls for pride, pride and loftiness.

Another added:“The opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup will begin with verses from the Holy Quran, which will be read by the Qatari citizen, Ambassador of Goodwill, Ghanim Al-Muftah. It is expected that more than a quarter of the world’s population will listen to it.”

Source:Trend Detail News