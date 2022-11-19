English
World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (4)

Top Muslim players

SHAFAQNA-World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Ibrahima Konate, France

Ibrahima Konaté is a French professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Liverpool and the France national team. The center-back was confirmed in Didier Deschamps final 26-man squad for the World Cup, having recently returned from injury with the Reds.

Konaté received his first call-up to the senior France national team on 4 June 2022 for the UEFA Nations League, replacing Raphaël Varane due to injury. He made his full international debut on 10 June in a 1–1 draw against Austria.

Source: aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

