Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “Iranian and Egyptian officials meet in Cairo”

SHAFAQNA- “Unannounced communication channels between Egypt and Iran have recently been activated; So that it culminated with an unannounced high-level meeting between Major General Abbas Kamel, the head of Egypt’s intelligence service, and Dr Ali Salajegheh, the vice president of Iran and the head of the country’s environmental protection organization, who had gone to Sharm el-Sheikh to participate in the climate meeting,” Al-Araby Al-Jadeed claimed.

This website wrote: “According to the information received by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the meeting between Kamel and Salajegheh witnessed Cairo’s emphasis on Egypt’s opposition to entering into any political or military alliance and the exchange of positive messages between the two sides.”

“Tehran is eager for relations with Cairo”

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed further wrote: “On the other hand, this Iranian official emphasized Tehran’s position of eagerness to expand relations with Cairo and expand the fields of cooperation and to transfer the relations between the two countries to wider horizons in the shadow of the huge existing potentials and capacities. This issue was reflected in the request of the Iranian side to the authorities in Cairo to agree on specific solutions to facilitate the religious tourism of Iranians to Egypt.”

This website continued to write: “In addition, in this meeting, Egypt’s position regarding Iran’s involvement in the two cases of Yemen and Syria was discussed, and Cairo offered to act as a mediator to renew the ceasefire in Yemen in order to achieve a final solution to this crisis. Iran’s influence in the Gaza Strip case through Tehran’s relations with a number of resistance groups was also examined in this meeting.”

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed pointed out that “this Iranian official conveyed the message of the President of Iran to his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi”, and continued: “This meeting is considered a qualitative development that has many significance and signs in terms of its time and it will be held while the Persian Gulf countries are negotiating to correct the path of relations between them.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian