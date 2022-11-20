World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (5)

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Switzerland

The 22-year-old Xherdan Shaqiri represents the Swiss national team in the World Cup 2022. Born in Yugoslavia from Albanian origin, the Muslim footballer plays as a midfielder for Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire.

Since his breakthrough into Basel’s first team, the left-footed midfielder has drawn widespread praise for his speed, both on and off the ball.

Source: aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022