SHAFAQNA- A post shared by Times chief football writer Henry Winter on Twitter showing England team training during Adhan, has gone viral with many falling in love with the beautiful sound.

The Adhan is the call to announce that it is time for a particular obligatory Salaah/Salaat. The post went viral with more than 7000 likes and 1000 retweets. Many of Winter’s followers shared fascination with the beautiful sound of adhan.

Source: aboutislam