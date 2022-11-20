Qatar to limit food waste during World Cup 2022

SHAFAQNA- Qatar is reducing food waste during the World Cup under an agreement between the Hifz Al-Naema centre and the tournament’s organising committee.

Under the agreement, the two entities will coordinate the donation and redistribution of surplus and unused food resulting from the tournament to workers and people in need as part of its effort to minimise waste.

According to QNA, thousands of meals will be collected across 12 different locations of stadiums and fan zones.

Source: dohanews