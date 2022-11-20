English
International Shia News Agency

Qatar to limit food waste during World Cup 2022

0
Qatar to limit food waste

SHAFAQNA- Qatar is reducing food waste during the World Cup under an agreement between the Hifz Al-Naema centre and the tournament’s organising committee.

Under the agreement, the two entities will coordinate the donation and redistribution of surplus and unused food resulting from the tournament to workers and people in need as part of its effort to minimise waste.

According to QNA, thousands of meals will be collected across 12 different locations of stadiums and fan zones.

Source: dohanews

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

Qatar holds World Cup events in West Bank & Gaza Strip

asadian

World Cup 2022 opens with a recitation from the Quran [video]

asadian

World Cup 2022: Times Journalist Fascinated by Sound of Adhan

asadian

World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar

asadian

Recitation of Quran on opening ceremony of 2022 FIFA World Cup

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (4)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.