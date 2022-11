SHAFAQNA-A Yemeni girl was killed and four others were wounded in the attack of Saudi coalition on Al-Hudaydah province in the west of Yemen.

According to Al-Masirah, the Saudi coalition targeted residential areas in the north of Hais city in Al-Hudaydah province on Saturday night, in which a Yemeni girl was martyred and four others were injured.

Source: ABNA