SHAFAQNA-The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) received a delegation of Sunni professors and scholars from Pakistan.

Haider Al-Mangooshi, Director of the International Media Center, said in a statement, “In coordination with the Pakistani Al-Kawthar University, the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain hosted the Pakistani delegation consisting of a group of scholars and university professors, including the Mufti of the Jamaat Ahle Sunnat in Pakistan, Dr. Shahzad Mujaddidi.”

