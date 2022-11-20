World Cup 2022 fans enraged as BBC & ITV snub opening ceremony

SHAFAQNA-Uproar ensued on social media among football fans in the United Kingdom as the BBC and ITV networks decided to not broadcast most of the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony.

After eagerly waiting for the major sporting event, which many English fans believe will witness the trophy “coming home”, the audience had to find ways to view the opening ceremony online instead.

According to furious social media users, the BBC deprived its audience of the ceremony as it did not wish to interrupt the coverage of the Women’s Super League match.

Source : dohanews