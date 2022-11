SHAFAQNA-France faced an uphill task in defending their World Cup crown after Karim Benzema was ruled out of the event on Saturday night.

The Real Madrid striker tore a muscle in his left thigh in training on Saturday. Benzema is the most recent addition to France’s injury list, which already included team regulars N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Christian Nkunku”.

Source : aljazeera