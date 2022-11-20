English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022 ceremony started with verse from the Quran about diversity

0
World Cup 2022 ceremony

SHAFAQNA-World Cup 2022 ceremony started with a presentation narrated by Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, who read out a verse from the Quran about diversity. “Oh mankind, indeed we have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another,” Al-Muftah said.

يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ إِنَّا خَلَقْنَاكُم مِّن ذَكَرٍ وَأُنثَىٰ وَجَعَلْنَاكُمْ شُعُوبًا وَقَبَائِلَ لِتَعَارَفُوا ۚ إِنَّ أَكْرَمَكُمْ عِندَ اللَّهِ أَتْقَاكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلِيمٌ خَبِيرٌ
الحجرات: 13]

O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you. Indeed, Allah is Knowing and Acquainted.

Chapter (49) sūrat l-ḥujurāt

Respect and inclusionThe theme was about the gathering of all mankind, bridging differences through humanity, respect and inclusion. “Football allows us to come together as one tribe, and the earth is the tent in which we all live,” FIFA said.

 

Sources : gulfnews,

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (5)

asadian

World Cup 2022 fans enraged as BBC & ITV snub opening ceremony

asadian

Karim Benzema ruled out of World Cup 2022

asadian

World Cup 2022: Qatar loses 2-0 to Ecuador

asadian

Qatar holds World Cup events in West Bank & Gaza Strip

asadian

Qatar to limit food waste during World Cup 2022

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.