World Cup 2022 ceremony started with verse from the Quran about diversity

SHAFAQNA-World Cup 2022 ceremony started with a presentation narrated by Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, who read out a verse from the Quran about diversity. “Oh mankind, indeed we have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another,” Al-Muftah said.

يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ إِنَّا خَلَقْنَاكُم مِّن ذَكَرٍ وَأُنثَىٰ وَجَعَلْنَاكُمْ شُعُوبًا وَقَبَائِلَ لِتَعَارَفُوا ۚ إِنَّ أَكْرَمَكُمْ عِندَ اللَّهِ أَتْقَاكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلِيمٌ خَبِيرٌ

[ الحجرات: 13] O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you. Indeed, Allah is Knowing and Acquainted. Chapter (49) sūrat l-ḥujurāt

Respect and inclusionThe theme was about the gathering of all mankind, bridging differences through humanity, respect and inclusion. “Football allows us to come together as one tribe, and the earth is the tent in which we all live,” FIFA said.

