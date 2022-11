SHAFAQNA-Qatar brought the World Cup 2022 to Palestinians with fan zones and viewing halls in Gaza and the West Bank, delivering on a promise made by Doha earlier this week.

Last night’s game was viewed by thousands of Gazans at the Martyr Saad Sayl hall in the heart of the city. Palestinians in the besieged Strip also got to take part in numerous World Cup activities that will continue until the end of the tournament.

Source : dohanews