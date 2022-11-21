World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (6)

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Ilkay Gundogan, Germany

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been picked for Germany’s World Cup squad. Gundogan is set to be an important member of the German side after the midfielder featured in every single one of their Nations League games even scoring against England. The 32-year-old has 62 caps for his country scoring 16 goals and he will be hoping that can get his first World Cup goal in the group stages as Germany take on Spain, Costa Rica and Japan in Group E.

Source: aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022