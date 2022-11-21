World Cup2022: Al Bidda Park bridges geographic distances

SHAFAQNA-The Al Bidda Park joined the local and global celebrations of the World Cup, uniting populations across the world on the kickoff date of the major sports event.

People from all over the world waved their flags, each dressed up from head-to-toe in their favourite teams’ colours as they watched the match between Qatar and Ecuador.

The vibrant spirit of the World Cup seeped through the geographic boundaries between Qatar and the rest of the globe, with the help of Doha Debates’ digital portal at the park.

Source : dohanews