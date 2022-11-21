Mufti of Jerusalem condemns Israel settler attacks on Islamic sites

SHAFAQNA-The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories, condemned the escalation of attacks by Israeli occupation forces and extremist Jewish settlers on sacred Islamic sites, especially mosques.

In a statement issued yesterday, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein denounced the attack by extremist Jewish settlers on the Bab Al-Zawiya and Al-Siddiq Mosques in Hebron under the protection of occupation forces. The mosques were left with their windows broken.

Hussein added that, through these attacks, the occupation authorities aim to prevent Palestinian citizens from performing their religious rites in their mosques. He warned of the danger of these practices, noting that they may drag the entire region into a religious war that will harm the whole world, not only Palestine.

Source : middleeastmonitor

