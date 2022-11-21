Turkey’s President shakes hands with his Egyptian counterpart in Doha

SHAFAQNA-Turkey’s President shakes hands with his Egyptian counterpart Doha had been trying to broker a brief meeting between Erdogan-Sisi, the two former foes since summer.

It was no coincidence that Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was pictured grinning in the background when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi shook hands for the first time just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

One Turkish source said Erdogan wasn’t initially very sympathetic to the idea of shaking hands with someone he previously called a “murderer” and a “dictator”. Erdogan’s animosity for Sisi had been a response to the 2013 Egyptian military coup, which overthrew the country’s democractically elected government and bloodily cracked down on any critics.

Source : middleeasteye

