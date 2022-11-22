King of Jordan: Iraq’s security is foundation of regional security & stability

SHAFAQNA- “Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani”, the Prime Minister of Iraq, who has traveled to Amman, met and talked with King Abdullah II, the King of Jordan.

In this meeting, which was also attended by the Crown Prince of Jordan, the two sides, while discussing bilateral relations, emphasized the need for continued coordination and consultation between Iraq and Jordan regarding various issues of common concern in line with common interests and Arab issues.

In this meeting, King Abdullah II and Al-Sudani also discussed the latest developments in the region, and at the top of it, the Palestinian issue and regional crises, and efforts in the fight against terrorism and extremism within the framework of a comprehensive approach based on excellent cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

Source: Shafaqna Persian