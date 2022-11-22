Afghanistan: Traffic incidents decreased

SHAFAQNA-The General Directorate of Traffic authorities said that traffic incidents in Afghanistan decreased by 5% compared to the previous year.

According to the General Directorate of Traffic’s data, over 1,600 traffic accidents were reported in the last eight months, and more than 700 people died as a result.

“Regarding the issue that I have provided figures for, about 453 men, 72 women and 182 children were killed,” said Abdul Wadood Khairkhwah, director of Planning and Policy of the Kabul Traffic Directorate.

Khairkhwah added that in the past 8 months there have been nearly 300 traffic incidents in Kabul alone.

Source :tolonews