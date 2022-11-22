Indonesia: Earthquake kills 162

SHAFAQNA-The death toll from an earthquake in Indonesia climbed to 162, with majority of them children, the nation’s disaster agency said on Monday.

Over 700 people were also injured in the magnitude 5.6 earthquake, a statement by the agency quoted West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil as saying.

West Java Governor, Ridwan Kamil, said, “The majority of those who died were children,” He added that many were public school students who had finished their regular classes and were taking extra lessons at Islamic schools.

Most people were crushed under collapsed buildings, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

