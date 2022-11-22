World Cup 2022: Volunteering in Qatar reflects diversity

SHAFAQNA-Volunteering in Qatar during World Cup 2022 reflects diversity.

Shehan, a security guard, and Afreen, a mother and part-time teacher, are two of the 20 000 volunteers who have been selected from the record number of 400 000 applications to assist the World Cup in Qatar.

Rasha Al Qarni, director of administration and workforce, says that they are the pillars of all success for any event happening during the football world championship.

“It is a once-in-a lifetime experience, so I am volunteering to learn to socialize with people from all around the world,” says Shehan.

Source : aboutislam