English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Volunteering in Qatar reflects diversity

0
Volunteering reflects diversity

SHAFAQNA-Volunteering in Qatar during World Cup 2022 reflects diversity.

Shehan, a security guard, and Afreen, a mother and part-time teacher, are two of the 20 000 volunteers who have been selected from the record number of 400 000 applications to assist the World Cup in Qatar.

Rasha Al Qarni, director of administration and workforce, says that they are the pillars of all success for any event happening during the football world championship.

“It is a once-in-a lifetime experience, so I am volunteering to learn to socialize with people from all around the world,” says Shehan.

Source : aboutislam

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

World Cup 2022 delivered a message of unity

asadian

World Cup 2022 shockwave as Saudi Arabia stun Argentina

asadian

World Cup 2022: Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (6)

asadian

Iran defeated by England in World Cup 2022

asadian

Palestinian & Qatari flags fly high in Gaza’s fan zone

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.