USA held to 1-1 draw with Wales

SHAFAQNA-The US were held to a 1-1 draw with Wales in Group B opener Monday.

Playing at Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar, team USA opened the scoring with a close-range finish in the 36th minute from Timothy Weah, the son of legendary Liberian striker George Weah.

Wales were awarded an 82nd-minute penalty after their captain, Gareth Bale, was brought down in the penalty area by Walker Zimmerman.

After a minute, Bale converted the penalty to level the match at 1-1.

In another Group B clash, England made a good World Cup start, beating Iran 6-2 at Khalifa International Stadium.

Source : aa