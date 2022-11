SHAFAQNA-An old mosque has reportedly been demolished and turned into a landfill in Azerbaijan Republic.

According to reports of Azeri media outlets, Sayyid Sultan Hussein Mosque located in Novkhani, has been demolished.

The reports say that the mosque dates back to the eighteenth century AD.

Meanwhile, Shafaqna News Agency reported that the mosque was site was apparently being bulldozed on Monday amid growing concerns among Shia Muslims in the country.

