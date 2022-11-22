World Cup 2022 delivered a message of unity

SHAFAQNA- Qatar’s World Cup delivered a message of unity and overcoming divisions in Middle east. That same message may have resonated for the dignitaries who turned up – with several leaders of countries, some of whom have been hostile to each other in recent years, pictured smiling and embracing.

Chief among them was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who met and shook hands for the first time at the ceremony on the side-lines of Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, on the outskirts of Doha.

Qatar Emir Wears Saudi Flag

The Qatari emir wore the flag of Saudi Arabia around his shoulders ahead of the fellow Arab nation’s World Cup match against Argentina on Tuesday, November 22.

In video here, the emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, can be seen wrapping the flag around his shoulders in Doha’s Lusail stadium and waving to the cheering crowd.

The gesture came after years of tension between the two countries, which included Saudi Arabia severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, and taking part in a blockade of the country, which ended in 2021.

Source: middleeasteye, uk.news