Findings of a study on Syrian refugees in Netherlands

SHAFAQNA- The findings of a new study on religiosity and maintaining cultural identity among Syrian refugees in Netherlands indicate that resilience can be enhanced on a cultural level.

Syrian refugees constitute the vast majority of refugees in the Netherlands. Although some research has been conducted on factors which promote refugee resilience, there have been few empirical studies on the resilience of Syrian refugees.

The present study by Tengku Nila Fadhlia, Disa A. Sauter & Bertjan Doosje aimed to develop an understanding of factors contributing to the resilience of Syrian refugees in the Netherlands by means of a qualitative method. Moreover, adversity and emotion patterns were examined throughout the four stages of the migration journey: the flight from Syria, transition period, asylum center in the Netherlands, and resettlement in one’s own house.

To understand adversity, emotion, and the factors contributing to resilience in Syrian refugees, a qualitative method was employed. Six primary protective factors were identified which internally and externally promote participants’ resilience: future orientation, coping strategies, social support, opportunities, religiosity, and cultural identity. Besides, positive emotions comprised a key feature of refugees’ resilience.

Over six million people have fled from Syria and more Syrians have been internally displaced after a decade of crisis. As a result, Syrians are currently the largest refugee population in the world. Most of them have sought refuge in neighboring countries, such as Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon. However, around one million Syrian refugees have settled in Western Europe since 2015.

Syrian refugees suffer from mental health problems

Syrian refugees disproportionately suffer from mental health problems like other refugee groups. According to a study on more than 3000 Syrian refugees who had been given asylum in the Netherlands, 41% reported having mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Refugees are at higher risk of developing mental health problems because of their higher rates of traumatic experiences, including persecution and violence. In addition, refugees in resettlement may encounter other challenges related to integration into the host country.

Since Syrian refugees are coming from a different cultural and geographical background, they encounter challenges including culture shock, adjusting to a different climate, discrimination, and language barriers as a result of resettling in a western-European country. In particular, language difficulties result in problems with making social contact with the majority culture and finding employment, which in turn can be effective on resilience.

Generally, resilience is considered as a process by which individuals navigate their way to acquire several resources that sustain or even improve their wellbeing in contexts of adversity.

Traumatic war experiences and adversities during migration

Eighteen interviews were conducted with Syrian refugees residing in the Netherlands. The participants were recruited through the snowball sampling technique based on personal networks and social media. They were asked about their life in Syria, their migration story, their experience after coming to the Netherlands, their coping strategies, the effective factors on developing their resilience, their perception of resilient people, and their hopes for the future. Thematic analysis was used to identify the themes.

The data is organized into ten themes. Two themes concern the adversities that participants had experienced, two themes describe their emotions, and six themes relate to factors that promote Syrian refugees’ resilience.

Theme 1 was pre-resettlement adversity. This theme depicts the participants’ traumatic war experiences and adversities during migration. In Syria, the refugee participants experienced torture, assault, destruction of their homes and villages, witnessing physical violence against friends and family members, the death of family members and friends, and a lack of basic supplies. Another traumatic experience during the war was living without electricity, food, and other essentials. Participants had to flee to a neighboring country, i.e. Turkey, to seek refuge. In Turkey, they faced other traumatic experiences, such as worker exploitation, physical violence, and threats to their lives.

Resettlement challenges

Theme 2 was post-resettlement challenges. This theme outlines the participants’ experiences after they arrived in the Netherlands. First, they had to spend some time in an asylum center before being assigned to their own house. Boredom, safety as well as women and children being abused by their family members were some problems for refugees. When the participants got their residence permits which allowed them to live in the Netherlands, they were resettled into their accommodation and started integrating into the new society. Language difficulty was another challenge for the participants. Another difficulty was that their pre-existing qualifications were not recognized in the Netherlands. This prevented them from getting a job matching their qualifications.

Theme 3 was key emotions in the pre-resettlement period. This theme outlines the key emotions of participants in the pre-resettlement phase. Fear was an everyday emotion for most of the participants before fleeing from Syria. When they left Syria, they felt sad because they had to leave behind their home, family, and memories. On the contrary, fear and anger were the dominant emotions in the transit countries. Their illegal status and lack of opportunities scared the participants, forcing them to build temporary survival strategies, for example, taking any job even if it was underpaid.

Theme 4 was key emotions in the post-resettlement period. It was difficult for the participants to live in an asylum center in the Netherlands. Hence, the dominant emotions in this phase were anger and fear. After granting the asylum application, they began a new phase as they moved into their own houses. The dominant emotion in this phase were three positive emotions: happiness, hope, and gratitude.

Hope for the future

Theme 5 was future orientation. The most frequent topic mentioned under this theme was hope for the future. Having a plan for the future was essential for the participants, so they had something to work towards, which gave them hope. All participants shared similar plans for their future, either working or studying. Furthermore, the family was a source of hope for most of them. Also, the participants stated that having meaning in life is a source of their resilience. Participants considered meaning in life as goal-directedness or purposefulness.

Theme 6 was coping strategies. The participants implemented three coping strategies: problem-focused, emotion-focused, and dysfunctional coping. Coping is regarded an individual-level factor. Taking action and making plans to try to cope directly with one’s challenges was used by participants in problem-focused coping. The emotion-focused strategy that the participants used most was cognitive reappraisal, that is, trying to reframe the situation in their mind. Those engaged in dysfunctional coping used self-distraction. They always tried to keep themselves busy in order to distract themselves from thinking about their problems.

Theme 7 was social support. Social support contributed to participants’ resilience, with support primarily from family and friends but also the broader community. Hence, this is a family and community level factor.

Theme 8 was opportunities. Having opportunities to develop and grow in a new country was necessary for the participants. What made the participants optimistic was the chance to build a new future and be able to dream again. It was crucial to master the Dutch language because it considerably increased opportunities for the participants.

Religiosity and cultural identity

Theme 9 was religiosity. One source of participants’ resilience was having faith. Believing in God comforted them and helped them make sense of their ordeals.

Theme 10 was maintaining cultural identity. The participants attempted to retain part of their Syrian identity in their acculturation process. They wanted to be acknowledged as Syrians and maintain their norms and values while at the same time learning a new culture.

At the individual level, the findings point to coping strategies involving skills and personal values that are crucial for resilience. It was found that having family support was vital for resilience. Another factor that helped participants reduce feelings of stress and hopelessness is orientation for the future.

The community can contribute as a source of resilience by providing the required resources for individuals. Another community-level factor that was regarded as one of the sources of resilience for refugees was cultural identity. In other words, they maintain their Syrian identity in the Netherlands while integrate with the new host culture.

Safety and opportunities in the host country

Finally, there were resiliency factors, i.e. safety and opportunities in the host country which occurred at the societal level. Remarkably, there is a direct and positive relationship between positive emotions and resilience. Likewise, positive emotions are indirectly associated with resilience via coping strategies, especially adaptive coping.

According to the findings, individual, family, community, and societal factors promote resilience for Syrian refugees. The results highlight the challenges and emotions in each stage of the Syrian refugees’ journey and a lot of factors affecting their resilience. The findings on religiosity and maintaining cultural identity indicate that resilience can be enhanced on a cultural level.

Source: BMC Psychology

