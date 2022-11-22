English
World Cup 2022 shockwave as Saudi Arabia stun Argentina

Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina with two goals to beat one of the pre-tournament favourites in their opening World Cup match on Tuesday.

It all seemed to be going to plan for the Argentines after their captain and talisman Lionel Messi slotted in a penalty 10 minutes after Saud Abdulhamid hauled down Leandro Paredes in the box.

Argentina then attacked with ferocity as Saudi Arabia struggled to contain their attacking talents. Messi had the ball in the back of the net not long after his first, only for the goal to be correctly ruled offside.

