Iran Starts 60 Percent Uranium Enrichment

SHAFAQNA-Iran has ramped up its production of 60% enriched uranium in response to a recent resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Tuesday that stockpiles of uranium enriched up to 60% had increased at Natanz, a nuclear facility located in central Iran.

It said production of 60% enriched uranium had started for the first time in Fordwo, a fuel enrichment plant located in the central Iranian province of Qom.

It added that a new generation of IR-6 centrifuges had replaced older machines in Fordwo to enable a massive ramp-up in output.

