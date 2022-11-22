English
Iraq: 4 killed in gas explosion in building in Duhok

SHAFAQNA-An Iraqi security source said on Tuesday that four people were killed and dozens were injured in an explosion of the gas system in a students’ dormitory in Duhok governorate in northern Iraq.

The Civil Defense Directorate in Duhok governorate announced that four people were killed and 27 others were injured because of the explosion.

The Civil Defense director in Duhok mentioned that two security personnel are among the victims.

