Iraq: Delegation from UNESCO visits ancient city of Samarra

SHAFAQNA- Delegation from the UNESCO visits ancient Iraqi city of Samarra.

The director of the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH), Laith Majid Hussein, discussed mechanisms to limit encroachments on archaeological and heritage sites in the ancient city of Samarra with a delegation from the UNESCO.

Hussein explained that a meeting with the UNESCO delegation was held in the governor’s office in the city of Samarra, where they discussed important issues related to the ancient city of Samarra, the encroachments that occurred in the ancient city, and the inclusion of the ancient city in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

