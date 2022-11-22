The free two-day event is scheduled for December 10th and 11th at the Masjid Al-Salam in spring. This family-friendly festival features over 50 artists, live painting, retail art, art demonstrations, henna tattoos, children’s activities, food trucks and more. Guests can also take guided tours of the mosque.

The Islamic Arts Society hosts the event. In 2019, the Islamic Arts Festival drew a record number of people – just over 5,000 – but it faced challenges the following year due to COVID-19. Rather than canceling the event, Azimuddin, the founder of the Islamic Arts Society, said he decided to make it virtual.

The Islamic Arts Festival saw 22,000 online visitors during the pandemic. The online festival included art classes, workshops and activities for children.

Source: LocalToday

