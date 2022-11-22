Islam teaches humanity to take care of earth

SHAFAQNA- Islam teaches humanity to take care of the earth , said Dr. Faiza Abbasi, Director, UGC Human Resource Development Center, during a talk on climate change at the AMU’s Khaliq Ahmad Nizami Center for Quranic Studies in Aligarh, India.

Dr. Faiza said that “The Prophet (of Islam) was very fond of planting trees and used to exhort his companions to do the same by saying that whoever plants a tree and takes care of, he will get his reward”.

“Planting trees is an ongoing charity in Islam. Whenever a person or an animal takes refuge in the shade of a tree or enjoys its fruit, the planter will be rewarded even after his death”, she added.

She said: The challenges of global warming and climate change can be reduced by increasing the greening of the planet. Dr. Faiza said that Islam teaches humanity to take care of the earth.

Muslims believe that mankind must act as guardians of the planet, and that they are accountable to Allah Almighty for their actions. This is a powerful concept of stewardship and has been used in the Islamic Declaration on Climate Change to change environmental policy in Muslim countries.

Source: AWAZ THE VOICE

