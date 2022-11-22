English
World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (7)

Top Muslim players

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Haris Seferovic , Switzerland 

Haris Seferovic is a Swiss professional footballer who plays as a striker for Süper Lig club Galatasaray, on loan from Portuguese club Benfica.

Dubbed as one of Switzerland’s finest talents, the Bosnian Muslim footballer was selected to present Switzerland in FIFA World Cup 2014, 2018, and 2022 in addition to Euro 2016.

Source: aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

