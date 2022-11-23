English
Iraqi PM confirms tendency to establish partnerships with Kuwait

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Wednesday his government’s intention to establish real partnerships with Kuwait.

The statement elaborated that Al-Sudani chaired an Iraqi delegation during a meeting held in Kuwait with the Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Al-Sudani indicated that his visit to Kuwait reflects the deep historical relations between the two neighboring countries and the desire to strengthen these relations in different fields, the statement mentioned.

