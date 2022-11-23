Iraqi PM confirms tendency to establish partnerships with Kuwait

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Wednesday his government’s intention to establish real partnerships with Kuwait.

The statement elaborated that Al-Sudani chaired an Iraqi delegation during a meeting held in Kuwait with the Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Al-Sudani indicated that his visit to Kuwait reflects the deep historical relations between the two neighboring countries and the desire to strengthen these relations in different fields, the statement mentioned.

Source : iraqinews

